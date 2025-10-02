Candidates selection is on, BJP will secure majority seats: Telangana chief Ramchander

KARIMNAGAR: Expressing confidence in BJP securing a majority of seats in the upcoming local body elections, party’s state president N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday revealed that the leadership has already started the candidates selection process.
Speaking to media persons in Karimnagar, he said that the party would initially declare the names of candidates who will be contesting in the ZPTC polls.
“The BJP will be contesting in all seats, from ward members to ZPTC members. We are confident of winning a majority of the seats,” he said.
The state BJP chief also said that both the Congress and BRS have no moral right to seek votes. “During the BRS regime, all central funds were diverted to other works. The BRS diluted local bodies. The previous government’s wrong policies and plans forced several sarpanches to end their lives by suicide,” he said.
Ramchander Rao alleged that the present Congress government made several promises but failed to implement them.
Speaking about the schemes launched by the Union government, he said: “The Centre, under its Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, is regularly depositing funds in the accounts of farmers. It is providing free rice. All development works in the villages are being carried out with central funds. These include laying of roads, establishing nurseries and supplying water to every household.”
Ramchander Rao, meanwhile, said that the BJP was committed to BC reservations. “The BJP prefers conduct of elections. Congress leaders have gone to court. Their party is not interested in holding local body polls. Now, elections will be held because of the high court’s directive.”
“In several states, there are many issues related to reservations. The responsibility to implement reservations lies with the state,” he said.
“BC E category in the state is related to Muslims. Back then, it was limited to education and employment. But today they are being provided political reservations. The BJP is objecting to this,” he added.