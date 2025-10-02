Candidates selection is on, BJP will secure majority seats: Telangana chief Ramchander

KARIMNAGAR: Expressing confidence in BJP securing a majority of seats in the upcoming local body elections, party’s state president N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday revealed that the leadership has already started the candidates selection process.

Speaking to media persons in Karimnagar, he said that the party would initially declare the names of candidates who will be contesting in the ZPTC polls.

“The BJP will be contesting in all seats, from ward members to ZPTC members. We are confident of winning a majority of the seats,” he said.

The state BJP chief also said that both the Congress and BRS have no moral right to seek votes. “During the BRS regime, all central funds were diverted to other works. The BRS diluted local bodies. The previous government’s wrong policies and plans forced several sarpanches to end their lives by suicide,” he said.

Ramchander Rao alleged that the present Congress government made several promises but failed to implement them.