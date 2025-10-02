Telangana

Charu Sinha takes charge as Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau director general

She had earlier served as the ACB joint director, director and in-charge director-general and made significant contributions to the bureau.
Charu Sinha is a 1993 batch IPS officer.
Charu Sinha is a 1993 batch IPS officer.(Photo | Special Arrangement)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Charu Sinha, a 1993 batch IPS officer, assumed charge as the director general of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday.

She had earlier served as the ACB joint director, director and in-charge director-general and made significant contributions to the bureau.

After assuming charge, she reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening the ACB’s fight against corruption to ensure transparency in governance and safeguard public interests.

Charu Sinha asserted that the ACB would continue to uphold its proactive role in creating accountability and building confidence among citizens.

She also holds the position of ADGP of the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Anti-Corruption Bureau
Director General
Telangana Crime Investigation Department
Charu Sinha

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com