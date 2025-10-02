Charu Sinha takes charge as Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau director general

HYDERABAD: Charu Sinha, a 1993 batch IPS officer, assumed charge as the director general of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday.

She had earlier served as the ACB joint director, director and in-charge director-general and made significant contributions to the bureau.

After assuming charge, she reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening the ACB’s fight against corruption to ensure transparency in governance and safeguard public interests.

Charu Sinha asserted that the ACB would continue to uphold its proactive role in creating accountability and building confidence among citizens.

She also holds the position of ADGP of the Crime Investigation Department (CID).