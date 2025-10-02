CM Revanth’s aides moved Telangana HC against GO 9: Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday accused the Congress and BJP of trying to betray BCs in providing 42 per cent reservations in local body elections.
Speaking to reporters here, Kavitha alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s associates have filed a petition in the high court against GO 9, which was issued by the government to provide 42 per cent quota to BCs in local bodies.
The Congress government is not committed to increasing reservations to BCs, she said and claimed that there are many mistakes in allocation of reservations in local bodies. “For example, some villages and wards are reserved for SCs and STs. But there is not a single person belonging to those communities living in those areas,” she said.
The suspended BRS leader also launched a scathing attack against BJP MP Eatala Rajender over his remarks on local body elections.
“Eatala Rajender says no one should be prepared to contest elections and even if polls are held, we will ensure results are cancelled through courts,” she said.
“BJP state president (N Ramachander Rao) welcomes elections but Eatala Rajender is making adverse comments against the polls. Why is BJP creating confusion among people by issuing these kind of statements,” she wondered.
When asked whether Telangana Jagruthi will contest in the local body elections, she said: “We will discuss the matter and make a decision based on the court’s hearing on October 8.”
What happened to pending DAs, asks Harish
Siddipet: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday alleged that the Congress government has taken employees for a ride by not implementing the promises made to them during the Assembly polls. Speaking to reporters here, he said: “While the Centre has announced three per cent DA increase to its employees, the state government has not done anything on pending DAs.
Five DAs are pending since the Congress came to power. Telangana is the only state with so many pending DAs.” “The proposed PRC has also been pending for a long time,” he added.
“What happened to the government’s promise of clearing Rs 750 crore arrears every month,” the Siddipet MLA wondered.Referring to the situation in the Police department, Harish Rao said: “The BRS government had offered Rs 75,000 water allowance. Now, even petrol bills are not being paid to police officials.
Ration dealers announced a bandh on October 3. Doctors are not extending services under Aarogyasri as their bills have not been cleared. All sections of society are being cheated by Chief
Minister A Revanth Reddy,” the BRS leader said and demanded that the government release all the five pending DAs with immediate effect, issue health cards and pay pending wages to contract workers.