CM Revanth’s aides moved Telangana HC against GO 9: Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday accused the Congress and BJP of trying to betray BCs in providing 42 per cent reservations in local body elections.

Speaking to reporters here, Kavitha alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s associates have filed a petition in the high court against GO 9, which was issued by the government to provide 42 per cent quota to BCs in local bodies.

The Congress government is not committed to increasing reservations to BCs, she said and claimed that there are many mistakes in allocation of reservations in local bodies. “For example, some villages and wards are reserved for SCs and STs. But there is not a single person belonging to those communities living in those areas,” she said.

The suspended BRS leader also launched a scathing attack against BJP MP Eatala Rajender over his remarks on local body elections.

“Eatala Rajender says no one should be prepared to contest elections and even if polls are held, we will ensure results are cancelled through courts,” she said.

“BJP state president (N Ramachander Rao) welcomes elections but Eatala Rajender is making adverse comments against the polls. Why is BJP creating confusion among people by issuing these kind of statements,” she wondered.

When asked whether Telangana Jagruthi will contest in the local body elections, she said: “We will discuss the matter and make a decision based on the court’s hearing on October 8.”