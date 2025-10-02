Constable, family held for assaulting elderly woman in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A constable from Chikkadapally police station, B Chandrakanth, along with his sister and wife, was arrested by Madannapet police on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a 60-year-old woman, S Suwarna, and abusing her with casteist remarks.

According to Suwarna’s complaint, around 11.10 am on Tuesday, while she was asleep, Chandrakanth, who was walking his two dogs, allegedly allowed them to urinate on her car parked in the apartment premises.

When she objected, he hurled abuses, including caste-based slurs. She claimed that his sister and wife rushed in and beat her with a plastic pipe, hitting her face, head and back, and punching her repeatedly.

When she tried to escape, Chandrakanth handed the stick to his sister, who struck her on the head, causing injuries to her head, eye and hand. Throughout the incident, Chandrakanth allegedly encouraged the attack.

The woman managed to escape and lodged a complaint. A case has been registered under Sections 115(2), 118(1), 352 r/w 3(5) of the BNS and Sections 3(1)(r)(s) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.