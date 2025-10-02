EoI invited for KLIS barrage restoration designs

HYDERABAD: The Irrigation department has invited expressions of interest (EoI) for the empanelment of design agencies to prepare rehabilitation and restoration designs and drawings for the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundila barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

The move follows the final report of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), which recommended rehabilitation works.

Interested agencies have been asked to submit proposals in sealed covers superscribed “Expression of Interest for Rehabilitation / Restoration Design of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundila Barrages of Kaleshwaram Project at Office of the Chief Engineer, Central Designs Organisation, 6th Floor, Jalasoudha Building” before 3 pm on October 15, 2025.

The bids will be opened the same day at 5 pm at Jalasoudha by the Chief Engineer, Central Designs Organisation (CDO), or by an authorised officer.

Further details are available on the Irrigation department’s website: https://irrigation.telangana.gov.in/icad/notifications, the department said in a statement.