Hyderabad development authority taps agencies for Paradise Junction to Shamirpet corridor

HYDERABAD: Work on the state's longest elevated corridor from Paradise junction to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) junction at Shamirpet on Rajiv Rahadhari (SH-01) is set to begin soon.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Tuesday invited proposals for survey, design and construction of the 18.1 km project, estimated at Rs 2,232.89 crore, under the EPC mode. Of the stretch, 11.65 km will be elevated, 6.52 km at grade and a 450-metre underground tunnel will come up near Hakimpet Air Force station.

The six-lane corridor will pass through West Marredpally, Karkhana, Trimulgherry, Bolarum, Alwal, Hakimpet and Thumkunta before reaching Shamirpet. It is expected to cut travel time by 75 per cent between Paradise and Shamirpet, easing congestion on SH-1 and improving connectivity from Hyderabad to northern Telangana towns via the ORR. The design speed ranges from 40 kmph to 100 kmph.

Defence authorities have agreed to transfer around 100 acres of land for the project in exchange for land of equal value. Private land is being acquired through the Revenue Department. The project, which includes junction development, widening to six lanes and service roads, is targeted for completion in two years.

The cost includes Rs 1,873 crore for construction, Rs 19.10 crore towards seigniorage charges and Rs 340.61 crore as GST. A pre-bid meeting will be held on October 13, with the last date for bid submission on October 29.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone in March 2024 at Alwal. The project had earlier stalled due to disputes between the previous BRS government and the Centre.