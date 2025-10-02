Justice league: Telangana HC dismisses Udasin Mutt plea on EO appointment

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ petition by Shri Udasin Mutt, represented by its mahanth Arun Das Udasin, challenging the Endowments Commissioner’s order appointing the executive officer of Sri Venkateswara Perumal temple, Secunderabad, to take charge of the Mutt.

The Mutt owns over 540 acres of land in Kukatpally, leased decades ago to Indian Detonators Ltd and IDL Chemicals Ltd for 99 years. The petitioner argued that under the AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987, the commissioner had no authority to appoint an EO to a Mutt, claiming such power lay with the Dharmika Parishad under Section 152. It was also argued that the order violated Article 26 of the Constitution.

The Endowments department countered that the order was issued following a 2009 Lokayukta report on encroachments of endowed lands. Justice Bheemapaka held that once an institution comes under the purview of the Act, appointment of a “fit person” or EO under Section 29 cannot be questioned. The court rejected the petitioner’s reliance on the Ahobilam Mutt case, noting factual differences, including government recognition of Arun Das Udasin as Mahanth in 2006.