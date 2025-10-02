Nalgonda’s first senior citizens day care centre to start soon

NALGONDA: A day care centre for senior citizens in the Nalgonda district headquarters is scheduled to open soon. The centre is part of a larger state plan, influenced by the Union government’s Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY), which aims to establish 37 multi-service day care centres across the state.

Designed to accommodate 50 elderly individuals, the Nalgonda centre will offer extensive facilities, including a dedicated kitchen and dining area for nutritious meals, a doctor’s room for routine health checks, a spacious multi-purpose hall for activities, a well-stocked library, and provisions for both indoor and outdoor games.

Focusing on holistic health, the centre will provide access to exercise equipment, memory games like chess and carrom, and dedicated sessions for yoga and meditation. Standard services will include monthly medical check-ups with free medicine distribution and critical nutritional support, which will feature a daily menu of healthy snacks.

In addition, the state government has sanctioned Rs 90,000 per month for the operational activities of each centre, building on the successful model of a pilot centre in Sircilla. This large-scale expansion adheres to the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, highlighting the Telangana government’s commitment to creating a supportive environment for its ageing population.

District Welfare Officer KV Krishnaveni told TNIE that the centre is expected to be inaugurated in the second week of October in the Red Cross building and will be managed by the Red Cross Society.