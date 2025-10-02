New Telangana DGP Shivadhar swears by ‘khaki book’, gives tip for social media behaviour

HYDERABAD: Senior IPS officer Battula Shivadhar Reddy, who assumed charge as the Head of Police Force on Wednesday, said citizens were free to criticise but not indulge in “character assassination” or spread fake news.

“People can criticise on social media but not target family members or spread false information. If they do, they will face action. Criticism is welcome within the four walls of the Constitution,” the new DGP told reporters at the State Police Headquarters.

On political references to the so-called pink book, he said: “There is no pink or blue. We follow only the khaki book, which means the IPC (now BNS) and other laws. We know only khaki, not any other colour.”

Stating that the first challenge for the police would be the upcoming local body elections, he said the department was committed to conducting them peacefully. “There is no bar on protests. We only request that they are carried out in democratic and constitutional ways. Beyond that, we cannot allow. We will support peaceful protests,” he said.

Pointing out that over 17,000 posts were vacant in the police, he said proposals had been sent to the state government and the next course of action would begin soon.

The DGP stressed on “basic policing” through vehicle and foot patrolling, intelligence collection and the use of technology such as CCTV surveillance. “We will not neglect either traditional policing or technology. The fusion of both is policing,” he said.

On Maoist activity, Shivadhar Reddy referred to the August 15 statement of politburo member Mallojula Venugopal, noting that it reflected an earlier decision by the CPI (Maoist) to consider laying down arms. “We request Maoists to join the mainstream. We will deal with them sympathetically in respect of criminal cases. At present, there is no Maoist issue in Telangana; they are only on the borders,” he said.