Rains turn rogue in Telangana; state got 25% surplus rainfall by September

HYDERABAD: The 2025 monsoon in Telangana has been nothing short of extreme. Early showers gave way to weeks of punishing dryness, only for sudden downpours to drown Hyderabad’s streets. These erratic patterns reveal how climate change and rapid urbanisation are rewriting the rules of the region’s weather, and scientists warn this may be the new normal in an era of rising temperatures and expanding cities.

When the southwest monsoon reached Telangana in early June, farmers had already begun preparing their fields, and reservoirs were poised to recharge, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) projected a fairly active season. But within weeks, the state plunged into a long, punishing dry phase lasting nearly 45 days.

Daytime temperatures soared 2–4°C above normal, heating the skies enough to trigger towering cumulonimbus clouds, which are capable of lightning, hazardous winds, large hailstones, and even tornadoes. These dramatic clouds became a frequent sight over Hyderabad and neighbouring districts, unleashing sudden, furious bursts of rain without warning.

Unlike traditional monsoon systems that can be tracked days in advance, these heat-driven storms erupted suddenly, drenching isolated pockets and overwhelming the city’s fragile drainage system. IMD officials noted that much of the rainfall in the first half of the season came not from organised low-pressure systems but from cumulonimbus clouds.