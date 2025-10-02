Seven-year-old girl found dead in water tank in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A seven-year-old girl was found murdered in a water tank at her grandparents’ house on Wednesday, a day after she went missing. Her hands and legs had been tied from behind, said police.

According to the cops, the child had come to her maternal grandmother’s house near Khana Masjid in Chawni Nade Ali Baig, Madannapet. She went missing on Tuesday, following which her family lodged a complaint with the Madannapet police. Despite a search operation, she could not be traced.

On Wednesday, a resident noticed the girl’s body floating in the water tank and alerted the police. “Her hands and legs were tied with a rope,” a Hyderabad police official told TNIE.

Police conducted a panchanama and shifted the body for postmortem. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to identify and nab the accused.