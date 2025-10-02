Singareni CMD sets 2.2 lakh tonnes per day coal production target

HYDERABAD: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) CMD N Balaram on Wednesday directed the employees to produce 2.25 lakh tonnes of coal per day in order to achieve the annual coal production target. The CMD held a video conference to conduct a special review with all area general managers from Singareni headquarters at Kothagudem.

He said that due to the heavy rains in the past three months, the company achieved only 91 per cent of production targets and 93 per cent of transportation targets during the first six months of the financial year. He said that in the remaining six months, the employees should focus specifically on increasing production. He added that the production targets have now been raised to compensate for the losses caused by the rains.

Balaram said that in the past two months, several key decisions were taken to ensure the survival and future of Singareni. The company stepped into the critical minerals exploration sector, and the approvals were received from the government to participate in the auctions of coal blocks and other minerals.