Telangana Congress leader Hanumantha Rao urges BCs to implead in case against quota government order

HYDERABAD: Veteran Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday urged Backward Class (BC) leaders and organisations, irrespective of their political affiliations, to implead in the ongoing case in the high court concerning the validity of the Government Order (GO) providing 42 per cent reservations to BCs in urban and rural local bodies. He gave a call with the slogan “Now or Never”, stressing that such an opportunity may not come again.

Addressing a press conference along with Telangana Fisheries Corporation chairman Mettu Sai, he recalled that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had undertaken a 4,500-km Bharat Jodo Yatra before elections, with a focus on the welfare of the weaker sections.

He reminded that the Congress had assured caste census and justice for BCs if voted to power, and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was implementing the 42 per cent quota for BCs with sincerity.

Hanumantha Rao alleged that a few leaders were obstructing the implementation of reservations for the BCs by filing petitions in the court. He said Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud were giving the necessary push for the programmes meant for BC empowerment, while the BJP and BRS extended support in the Assembly but were staging protests outside. With the Telangana High Court scheduled to hear the petitions on October 8, he appealed to BC organisations to come out in large numbers to safeguard their rights.

He pointed out that even the earlier 27 per cent reservations had not been fully implemented, and cautioned that the 42 per cent quota could slip away if the community did not stand united.

“Unity is the only way forward. In the upcoming elections, BCs will play a decisive role. They must claim this opportunity and ensure implementation of reservations in local bodies, education and employment,” he added.