Telangana Governor, CM extend Dasara greetings to people

HYDERABAD: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday extended Dasara greetings to the people of Telangana.

In a message to the people, the Governor said, “On the joyous occasion of Vijaya Dasami, I extend my warm and cordial greetings to the people of Telangana. The Navaratri festival renews in us the spirit of joy and jubilation. The main theme of the festival is the triumph of good over evil, which has an everlasting relevance.”

“Truth alone triumphs is our national motto and so while celebrating the festival, we have to collectively endeavour to fight all the evils including diseases, environmental hazards, external threats and also create a greener and healthier nation. I pray that the Divine Mother may shower her choicest blessings on the occasion of happy and festive celebrations of Dasara,” he added.

In his message, the chief minister said that Dasara has a special place in the unique cultural life of Telangana. “The festival is being celebrated as a symbol of victory of good over evil. Telangana also stands as a testament to the unity of diverse communities,” he said.