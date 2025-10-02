Telangana Governor, CM extend Dasara greetings to people

HYDERABAD: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday extended Dasara greetings to the people of Telangana.
In a message to the people, the Governor said, “On the joyous occasion of Vijaya Dasami, I extend my warm and cordial greetings to the people of Telangana. The Navaratri festival renews in us the spirit of joy and jubilation. The main theme of the festival is the triumph of good over evil, which has an everlasting relevance.”
“Truth alone triumphs is our national motto and so while celebrating the festival, we have to collectively endeavour to fight all the evils including diseases, environmental hazards, external threats and also create a greener and healthier nation. I pray that the Divine Mother may shower her choicest blessings on the occasion of happy and festive celebrations of Dasara,” he added.
In his message, the chief minister said that Dasara has a special place in the unique cultural life of Telangana. “The festival is being celebrated as a symbol of victory of good over evil. Telangana also stands as a testament to the unity of diverse communities,” he said.
“Performing shami puja with sacred Jammi leaves, Alai Balai, taking blessings of elders and sighting of Pala Pitta (Indian Roller) are considered as auspicious signs during the festivities in Telangana,” he added.
The chief minister prayed to Goddess Durga to bless Telangana with unprecedented growth. He wished to see all sections of society celebrate this festival with joy and happiness.
In his message, BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that from defeat, the lives of the people of the state must move towards victory.
“During the nine-day Bathukamma festivities and the Durga Devi Navaratri celebrations, the Dasara festival, celebrated as Vijaya Dasami, holds a special place in the lives of the people of Telangana,” he said while conveying his greetings to the people of the state.
CM to celebrate Dasara in his native village
Meanwhile, it is learnt that Revanth will be celebrating Dasara at his native village, Kondareddypally, in Nagarkurnool district. The CM will leave for the village after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat in Hyderabad on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. It may be mentioned here that last year, too, the CM celebrated Dasara in his native village.