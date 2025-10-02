Telangana tribunal may issue trial schedule of disqualification petitions against 'turncoat' MLAs

HYDERABAD: “Turncoat” legislators T Prakash Goud and Kale Yadaiah, two of the 10 MLAs against whom the BRS has filed disqualification petitions, appeared before the Tribunal that was established under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and is chaired by Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Wednesday.

The two MLAs were questioned for about an hour by the counsels representing the petitioners over charges of defection to the ruling Congress.

Unconfirmed sources, meanwhile, said that two other “defected” MLAs, Gudem Mahipal Reddy and Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, whose cross-examination was scheduled for Wednesday, didn’t turn up for the hearings.

The Speaker’s office said the issues that emerged during the proceedings have been placed on record, and further action on the pending petitions would follow in due course.