Three from Rajasthan held with 401 kilos of ganja in Telangana

HYDERABAD: EAGLE sleuths arrested three Rajasthan natives for allegedly transporting 401 kg of ganja worth Rs 2 crore from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The Regional Narcotics Control Cell, Khammam Wing of EAGLE, intercepted a DCM vehicle near Ramoji Film City, Pedda Amberpet, on September 29. The contraband, hidden under a load of coconuts, was intended for a supplier in Rajasthan.

The accused were identified as Chotu Narayana Lal Naik, Pushkar Raj Naik and Kishan Lal Nayak. Three others — Sridhar (Rajahmundry), Ashu and Parameshwar (Rajasthan) — remain absconding.

EAGLE officials said one Om Bishnoi, previously engaged in ganja transport, had hired Narayana to move consignments for Rs 25,000 per trip. After Bishnoi was arrested in Jagdalpur, Narayana dealt directly with Sridhar to procure 400 kg at Rs 2,000 per kg and sell to Ashu at Rs 4,000 per kg. Narayana roped in Pushkar, Kishan and Parameshwar to handle transport, loading the ganja in a DCM vehicle concealed under coconuts.

While en route along Vijayawada Highway near Abdullapurmet X Road, police intercepted the vehicle and arrested the three. Investigation is ongoing.

Concealed under coconuts

