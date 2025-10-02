Tollywood actor, husband booked for assaulting domestic help

HYDERABAD: Filmnagar police booked Tollywood actor Dimple Hayathi and her husband David, on charges of harassing their domestic help.

The complaint was filed by 22-year-old Priyanka Bibar, a native of Odisha, who said she came to Hyderabad in September for employment. She was placed through an agency at the couple’s residence as a maid.

Priyanka alleged that from the first day, she was subjected to humiliation and harassment. She said the couple frequently taunted her, telling her that her ‘life was not even worth their shoes’.

On Wednesday morning, she said the couple began shouting at her because their dog was barking. When she pleaded with them not to scold her, they allegedly threatened to kill her parents.

Priyanka said she tried to record their behaviour on her phone, but David allegedly snatched and smashed her phone and attempted to assault her. As she tried to escape, her clothes were torn. She said she managed to flee and went straight to the police station.