Bribe demand pushes man to death, Sangareddy sub-inspector suspended

SANGAREDDY: A fortnight ago, a man walked into the Sangareddy Rural police station seeking help in a case. Instead of justice, he was asked for money. Unable to meet the demand, he left — only to jump into the swirling waters of the Manjeera river. His body is yet to be traced.

On Friday, Sangareddy Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj announced the suspension of sub-inspector G Ravinder, whose demand for a bribe has been linked to the man’s death. The SP confirmed that an internal inquiry, led by the local DSP, found some truth in the allegations.

For the bereaved family, the pain is compounded: no last rites could be performed as the body has not surfaced despite frantic search operations. “We went to the police hoping for justice. Instead, we lost him forever,” a family member said in their complaint.

The revelation has sent shockwaves through Sangareddy, exposing the dark underbelly of corruption within the very system meant to protect citizens. A routine visit to a police station turned into a death sentence, raising questions about how many more such incidents remain buried in silence.

SP Paritosh Pankaj has promised “serious action” against any official found demanding bribes, but the incident has already left the region shaken. For many, the image of the missing body floating in the Manjeera is enough to send shivers down their spine.