BRS and its MLA neglected Jubilee Hills, says Owaisi

HYDERABAD: As the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency heads towards a byelection, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the BRS and the BJP, while also taking aim at the late MLA Maganti Gopinath for neglecting the area during his tenure.

Speaking at a public meeting in Shaikpet ward, part of the Jubilee Hills constituency, Owaisi urged voters to support a “young and local” candidate capable of actively serving the people while preventing the BJP from gaining ground.

The AIMIM chief appealed to minority voters, stressing that the community’s support would be crucial in stopping the BJP from expanding its political influence in Hyderabad. “We must make sure that the BJP does not become a force here,” he said.

Targeting the BJP-led Central government, Owaisi questioned, “When there is no objection to saying ‘I Love Modi,’ then why is action taken for saying ‘I Love Muhammad’?” He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that RSS activists had never participated in the freedom struggle.

Accusing the BRS government and Gopinath of neglecting Jubilee Hills for nearly a decade, he remarked, “Not a single major work” had been carried out in the constituency. “Whatever development took place happened only after I personally approached the GHMC commissioner or senior officials,” he said, citing pending civic projects.

Owaisi clarified that his comments were not for political point-scoring but to highlight the reality on the ground. “Jubilee Hills should have become a model constituency. Instead, attention was directed elsewhere while this area was neglected,” he said.

He further stated that he had submitted a list of long-pending development works to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who assured him that action would be taken.

Owaisi added that AIMIM has already prepared a roadmap to strengthen civic infrastructure and improve basic amenities in the constituency.