CM Revanth leads Telangana in tribute to Congress leader Damodar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday paid his last respects to late minister and senior Congress leader Ramreddy Damodar Reddy, who passed away late on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gachibowli. He was 72.

Damodar Reddy, who had been ailing for some time, was shifted to hospital after his health condition deteriorated. He breathed his last around

10 pm on October 1. His mortal remains were shifted to KIMS Hospital on Thursday and later to his residence at Banjara Hills on Friday. The body will be taken to Suryapet for the public and party cadre to pay homage before the funeral, which is scheduled for Saturday at Tungaturthi in Suryapet district.

Born on September 14, 1952, in Patalingala village of Khammam district, Damodar Reddy graduated in science from Kakatiya University, Warangal. Inclined towards farming, he later entered politics and went on to win five terms as MLA. He represented Tungaturthi constituency in 1985, 1989, 1994, and 2004, before contesting from Suryapet after delimitation. He was elected MLA from Suryapet in 2009 and later contested again in 2014, 2018 and 2023.

He served as minister twice in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. Between 1991 and 1992, he held the portfolio of Ground Water Resources, and later, between 2008 and 2009, he was IT minister in the YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cabinet. In the erstwhile Nalgonda district, Damodar Reddy was regarded as a towering figure in Congress politics and commanded respect across parties. Popularly known as “Tiger Damanna,” he enjoyed wide goodwill among party cadre and the public.

Damodar Reddy is survived by his son Sarvottam Reddy. His wife Varudhini Devi passed away a few years ago. He was the younger brother of the late minister Ramreddy Venkata Reddy.

Expressing grief over his death, Revanth Reddy and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said the Congress had lost a stalwart whose absence would be deeply felt. Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Thummala Nageswara Rao also conveyed their condolences.