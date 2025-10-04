Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: India will cross any border to protect citizens

HYDERABAD: Asserting that India will never compromise whenever its pride and dignity are at stake, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the country can cross any border when necessary to protect its citizens and safeguard unity and integrity.

“In responding to the Pahalgam terror attack, we did not ask the religion of the terrorists; we targeted terror, not civilians or military establishments,” he told the gathering at a business and entrepreneurship conclave organised by the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Hyderabad Chapter.

The three-day event was inaugurated by Rajnath Singh and Kishan Reddy, along with Telangana Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

Self-reliant, India fast becoming a manufacturing hub, says Rajnath

Rajnath Singh said India’s path to Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) was changing the nation into a manufacturing hub. Earlier, much was imported, but “today we manufacture everything from toys to tanks.” In defence, platforms such as Tejas fighter jets, Akash missiles and Arjun tanks are being supplied to the armed forces. Recently, the Union government signed a deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to procure 97 Light Combat Aircraft, with over 64% indigenous content.

India’s defence exports, valued at about Rs 600 crore in 2014, have now risen to over Rs 24,000 crore and are projected to reach Rs 50,000 crore by 2029, he said.

On the economy, Rajnath Singh noted that India is currently the fourth-largest economy. With a projected GDP of $7.3 trillion by 2030, it is expected to become the third-largest. Quoting IMF data, he said India could emerge as the world’s second-largest economy by 2038 in terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP).

Recalling the 2016 surgical strikes, the 2019 Balakot airstrikes and Operation Sindoor in 2025, Rajnath Singh said India’s responses had always upheld national pride.