New Osmania Hospital construction work starts

HYDERABAD: Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has begun construction of new buildings for Osmania General Hospital at the Goshamahal police stadium.

On Dasara, MEIL president of projects K Govardhan Reddy performed pujas and launched the work. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had laid the foundation stone on January 31, 2025, and the works formally started on Thursday.

Govardhan Reddy said the project would be completed within the stipulated timeframe and that the new facilities would match private hospitals, with advanced technology and modern infrastructure.

The construction, spread over 26 acres with a built-up area of 32 lakh sq ft, is scheduled to be completed in 30 months. The hospital will have 2,000 beds and facilities, including a hospital block (22.96 lakh sq ft), academic block, separate hostels for men and women, mortuary, utility and security buildings. A two-level basement parking will hold 1,500 cars.

The complex will house 29 major and 12 minor operation theatres, a helipad, robotic surgery theatres, transplant units, and sewage and biomedical waste treatment plants. Nursing, dental and physiotherapy colleges are part of the plan. Terrace gardens and cross-ventilation features are included for continuous airflow and patient comfort.