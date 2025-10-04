SCR records Rs 10,143 crore revenue in first half of Financial Year 2025-26

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) reported its highest-ever gross originating revenue of Rs 10,143 crore during April-September, marking a new milestone in both passenger and freight segments.

According to officials, the SCR’s gross originating revenue for the six-month period surpassed the previous best of Rs 9,966 crore recorded in 2024-25, reflecting a 1.7% growth. Freight operations contributed Rs 6,635 crore, while passenger traffic generated Rs 2,991 crore, a 2.8% rise from last year’s Rs 2,909 crore.

SCR also achieved its best-ever freight loading at 71.14 million tonnes, up 6% from the previous high of 67 million tonnes. According to SCR, the increase came mainly from higher transport of iron ore, raw materials for steel plants, and cement. Officials credited the performance to diversification of freight streams and expansion of destinations.

On the passenger front, the zone reported steady demand with strong patronage for Vande Bharat Express services and special trains. Additional coaches were introduced on several routes to clear waiting lists and meet seasonal demand.