Telangana private colleges remain firm on strike call

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Private Degree and PG Colleges Management Association has yet again announced agitation across the state, along with an indefinite closure of institutions from October 13.

The association stated that the government failed to release the promised fee reimbursement funds in September, with nearly Rs 900 crore still pending. As of October 1, only Rs 300 crore had been released. The government assured that Rs 600 crore would be cleared by Dasara and another Rs 600 crore by Diwali.

The association president Dr Bojja Suryanarayana Reddy said that unless the remaining dues are settled by October 12, protests and closure of institutions will begin on October 13. This is the second such strike in two months. In September, a similar bandh was called off after the government promised to clear arrears, but the funds were not fully released.

Bandi Sanjay slams govt over fee reimbursement

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar posted on ‘X’ that private colleges are being forced into a fresh strike from October 13 as the state government has once again failed to fulfil its fee reimbursement promise.

He alleged that despite a public assurance of Rs 600 crore by Dasara, nothing was released, and colleges are now hoping for Rs 1,200 crore by Diwali. He further claimed that over the years, both Congress and BRS governments have accumulated dues of nearly Rs 10,000 crore, reducing fee reimbursement to a political gimmick.

“Protesting against these betrayed promises, the BJP will extend solidarity with educational institutions and students, supporting their agitation for fee reimbursement,” he said. He also questioned how long students and colleges would allow themselves to be misled by festival-time promises and fake deadlines.