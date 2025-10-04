TPCC working president Jagga Reddy to take 10-year hiatus from elections

SANGAREDDY: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and former MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, also known as Jagga Reddy, announced that he will not contest elections for another 10 years, until 2033.

“Now I am 59. I have decided to contest Assembly elections only after 10 years. In the next elections, my wife and TGIIC chairperson Nirmala will contest. After that, if the situation permits, I will offer the chance to my party worker Cheriyla Anjaneyulu who stood by me in difficult times,” Jayaprakash Reddy said during the Ravana Dahanam Dasara programme at the district headquarters town on Thursday. He added that this decision would also be communicated to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Praising his wife Nirmala’s dedication, Jayaprakash Reddy said she remains among the public and attends to their problems. He reflected on his own political journey, noting that people had given him the chance to become MLA three times, and he had implemented various development programmes in the constituency including initiatives for drinking water and the sanctioning of IITH.

The TPCC working president further announced Kuna Santu as the candidate for the post of municipal chairman, stating that he had his own strategy in making this choice.