Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika get engaged, wedding in February 2026?

HYDERABAD: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly got engaged on Friday at a private ceremony attended only by family and close friends. According to reports, the wedding is scheduled for February next year.

An official confirmation from either Vijay or Rashmika is yet to come. Even though the two have never publicly spoken about it, Vijay and Rashmika have reportedly been in a relationship for over a year. Vijay and Rashmika first worked together in ‘Geetha Govindam’ (2018), which emerged as a massive box office success. The two later collaborated in ‘Dear Comrade’ (2019).

While they haven’t worked together since, Vijay and Rashmika have been professionally supporting each other on multiple occasions. While Vijay gave a voiceover for the teaser of Rashmika’s ‘The Girlfriend’, she was the chief guest for the launch ceremony of the Aditya Hasan directorial starring Anand Deverakonda, Vijay’s younger brother.

In an interview in July this year, when asked about his relationship status, Vijay was quoted as saying, “Of course, I’m 35. I’m not single,” which further piqued curiosity among film-goers about him and Rashmika.

On the professional front, Rashmika has a major Hindi release, ‘Thama’, coming up. It will hit theatres on October 21. Meanwhile, Vijay will begin shooting for his next film, to be directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, later this month. This project is speculated to be the film that is set to reunite Rashmika and Vijay onscreen.

Vijay was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s ‘Kingdom’, which received mixed reception both from critics and at the box office.