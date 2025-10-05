CM Revanth Reddy stalling TIMS to deny KCR credit: BRS leader Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Former minister and MLA T Harish Rao inspected the ongoing construction of the TIMS Hospital at LB Nagar along with other ministers on Saturday. He accused the Congress government of deliberately stalling the project, alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is delaying the work out of fear that KCR would receive credit for it.

Harish said land acquisition, tenders, designs and funding were already completed under KCR’s administration and questioned, “Why is the Congress-led government not finishing the works? Why are you stopping ongoing projects?”

The former minister recalled that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had planned to construct four TIMS hospitals around Hyderabad after Covid-19. He said the BRS government had completed the six-storeyed LB Nagar TIMS building, including the cellar. “In two years, only five floors have been built. If the BRS had continued, the hospital would have been ready and serving the people by now,” Harish remarked.

Harish further alleged that the BRS government had sanctioned a medical college at Maheshwaram in Rangareddy district and issued a GO, but the Congress government cancelled it and merged it with the LB Nagar TIMS, defeating the purpose of providing advanced healthcare to the poor.

He added that KCR had also planned a medical college and a 500-bed hospital at Alwal, but the Congress had taken away the medical colleges and hospitals from Maheshwaram and Quthbullapur. Harish urged Revanth to complete the Warangal Health City and Hyderabad TIMS hospitals on a war footing.