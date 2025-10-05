Congress leader Ramreddy Damodar Reddy laid to rest with state honours

SURYAPET: The final rites of former minister and senior Congress leader Ramreddy Damodar Reddy were held on Saturday. Thousands of Congress workers paid their last respects to the departed leader. The funeral ceremony was conducted with full state honours.

Born on September 14, 1952, in Patalingala village of Khammam district, Damodar Reddy graduated in science from Kakatiya University, Warangal. Inclined towards farming, he later entered politics and went on to serve five terms as MLA.

He represented the Tungaturthi constituency in 1985, 1989, 1994, and 2004, before contesting from Suryapet after delimitation. He was elected MLA from Suryapet in 2009 and later contested again in 2014, 2018, and 2023.

He served as minister twice in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. Between 1991 and 1992, he held the portfolio of Ground Water Resources, and later, between 2008 and 2009, he was IT minister in the YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cabinet.