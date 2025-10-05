District in-charge ministers have their hands full as local body polls approach

HYDERABAD: With local body elections drawing close, ministers in charge of districts have their hands full, dealing with organisational challenges ranging from candidate selection to managing rebel threats.

According to party sources, finalising ZPTC and MPTC nominations has become a major concern for the state Congress leadership. District in-charge ministers are under pressure as sitting MLAs and defeated Assembly candidates are each proposing three names for consideration. However, the party can issue a B form to only one nominee, leaving the others dissatisfied. Leaders fear this could lead to rebellion at the village and mandal levels.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed district in-charges to take full responsibility for ensuring Congress victory. This, sources say, has heightened pressure within ministerial circles, as they must manage both internal dissent and the wider election campaign.

Factionalism is expected to intensify, particularly in constituencies held by ‘defected’MLAs. Their nominees are likely to clash with those backed by long-time Congress leaders, including some former legislators. Party insiders believe such rivalries could trigger group politics and increase the risk of rebels contesting.