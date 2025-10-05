Hyderabad police book social media account for allegedly defaming ex-CJI NV Ramana

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police registered a case against a social media account and its author for allegedly posting defamatory content against former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. The case was filed on Friday by the personal secretary to Ramana.

In his formal complaint, the PA to the retired judge stated that he came across the offensive post while browsing the social media platform Facebook on September 30.

“The said post, in Telugu, attributed false content to the retired judge. It contained highly objectionable, inflammatory, and provocative material. It allegedly promoted hatred, hostility, and violence among groups and was likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity,” the complaint says.

The complaint further says that the language and tenor of the post were deliberately designed to spread enmity between communities and to incite violence. The post falsely attributed certain utterances to retired Justice Ramana, which was allegedly done intentionally to defame him and cause public unrest through such false content, it says.