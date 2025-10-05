IMD forecasts heavy rain across Telangana on October 5

HYDERABAD: Parts of Hyderabad received brief rainfall on Saturday, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for Sunday, forecasting heavy downpours across Telangana. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected at isolated places in all 33 districts.

On Saturday, an orange alert was issued for 19 districts, including Hyderabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Warangal and Rangareddy. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS), Eturnagaram in Mulugu recorded the highest rainfall of 107.5 mm, followed by Kamepalle in Khammam with 93.5 mm. Other notable figures were Tadvai (80.5 mm), Dornakal (69.8 mm) and Siddipet (51.3 mm).

Within GHMC limits, Serilingampally received the highest rainfall at 16.3 mm, followed by Khairatabad (11.5 mm) and Charminar (11 mm).

The IMD has extended the yellow alert for three days. In Hyderabad, partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thunders are forecast over the next 48 hours, with maximum and minimum temperatures around 32°C and 23°C.