South Central Railway launches ‘Amrit Samvaad’ at Begumpet

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) launched the “Amrit Samvaad” programme under the Special Campaign 5.0 at Begumpet Railway Station on Saturday, bringing the railway administration closer to passengers and rail users.

SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava interacted directly with passengers, addressing their feedback on amenities such as station cleanliness, escalator access, onboard catering, and safety measures. “Begumpet is one of the major redevelopment stations under the Amrit Station initiative. We will act on suggestions regarding hygiene, watering facilities, catering, and overall passenger experience,” Srivastava assured.

The General Manager also highlighted ongoing initiatives to enhance station and train cleanliness and expand general coach availability. Passengers were encouraged to use the RailOne App to submit feedback and track resolutions.

Amrit Samvaad campaigns were simultaneously conducted at Huppuguda and Falaknuma stations, where rail users were informed about SCR initiatives and invited to provide feedback. The interactive sessions received appreciation for promoting direct engagement and improving passenger amenities. In line with its Go Green initiative, the SCR GM distributed jute bags to passengers, underscoring SCR’s commitment to sustainability.