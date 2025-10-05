Telangana

Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Telangana’s 42 per cent BC quota in local bodies

The petitions were filed by Reddy Jagruthi leader B Madhava Reddy and Vanga Gopal Reddy, who are scheduled for a hearing on Monday.
HYDERABAD: A batch of petitions has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging GO 9, issued by the state government to increase BC reservations in local body elections to 42%.

The petitions were filed by Reddy Jagruthi leader B Madhava Reddy and Vanga Gopal Reddy, which are scheduled for hearing on Monday by a bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta.

It may be noted that the case is currently awaiting resolution in the Telangana High Court. The court recently decided to adjourn the hearing, rescheduling it for October 8. Meanwhile, the Telangana Election Commission has issued the schedule for conducting MPTC, ZPTC and Panchayat elections.

