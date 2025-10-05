Telangana Congress sets October 15 deadline for ‘Vote theft’ signature campaign

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that large-scale vote theft had taken place across the country, enabling the BJP to retain power for a third consecutive term.

The remarks were made during a virtual meeting on Friday, which he held along with AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, urging party leaders to expedite the nationwide “Vote Theft” signature campaign. Meenakshi emphasised that the AICC had taken the Vote Theft campaign as a matter of priority. “We must now intensify the campaign and send the collected signatures to the AICC by October 15,” she said.

Mahesh alleged, “The Election Commission of India has been functioning as an affiliate of the BJP.”

He remarked, “Despite clear proof of electoral fraud, the Commission has not acted. In some areas, over 40 votes were registered in a single-room house. Votes of deceased persons remain, while genuine voters’ names have been deleted.”