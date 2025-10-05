Telangana government to empower women with skill development

HYDERABAD: Minority Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar on Saturday said the government is committed to women’s empowerment and has prepared a plan to provide self-employment and skill development opportunities. He distributed 2,500 sewing machines under the Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme to women from the Muslim community in Hyderabad.

Laxman added that skill development centres and MSME business assistance centres would soon be established in each Assembly constituency, along with market linkages.

He also announced upcoming schemes offering special loans and incentives. Highlighting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s vision to strengthen women financially, Laxman said the government is encouraging women to set up cottage industries, including handicrafts and sewing.

He stated that minority welfare is not limited to education and employment but also includes plans to financially empower minority women.