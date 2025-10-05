Telangana High Court raps Badangpet civic body over encroachment

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court minced no words in criticising the Badangpet town planning wing for failing to prevent repeated encroachments on a 40-feet-wide public road in American Township, Balapur.

Justice Reddy was hearing a petition filed by the American Township Plot Owners’ Welfare Association, which complained that despite earlier court orders, the road was again occupied illegally.

The judge noted that though the authorities had once demolished an unauthorised basement, encroachers returned within weeks and built a compound wall.

The association alleged that despite repeated complaints, officials did not act, and violators used private bouncers to re-occupy the road. The court termed the inaction “gross negligence.”

The matter has been adjourned to October 23 for monitoring compliance.