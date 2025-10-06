BJP to form three-member panels for candidate selection in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In preparation for the upcoming local body elections, the BJP held a meeting of its office bearers at the state headquarters in Hyderabad on Sunday.
The meeting was chaired by party’s state president N Ramchander Rao. Senior leaders, including Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, MPs, MLAs and MLCs attended the meeting.
According to sources, Ramchander Rao urged the elected representatives to focus on strengthening the party at the grassroots level and work hard to win a a majority of local bodies.
The state BJP president called upon them to increase the party’s vote share and position the BJP as a credible alternative to the ruling Congress.
He pointed out that since the Union government has been allocating substantial funds for local body development works, party leaders should take this message to the people and seek their support for BJP candidates.
Sources said the meeting decided to concentrate on constituencies represented by BJP MPs, MLAs and MLCs to ensure victory in most local bodies by giving a strong fight to the Congress.
The meeting also resolved to set up a three-member committee for candidate selection, including ZPTC and MPTC posts. Another set of three-member committees — comprising the district in-charge, district observer and district party president — will be constituted to oversee arrangements for public meetings.
These meetings will be addressed by state in-charge Sunil Bansal, Kishan Reddy and MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Ramchander Rao during the campaign.
Sources pointed out that former MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district presidents and state office bearers will be appointed as district in-charges for the ZPTC elections.
Ramchander Rao has also convened another round of meetings on October 8 with MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and senior leaders to fine-tune the party’s strategy for both the local body elections and the upcoming Jubilee Hills byelection. A special committee will be formed to oversee the campaign in the Jubilee Hills constituency.
Heated exchange
Meanwhile, the meeting reportedly witnessed heated exchanges over dissatisfaction expressed by Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. Sources said Vishweshwar Reddy complained about a lack of coordination between leaders from Rangareddy and Vikarabad districts. Responding to this, Ramchander Rao assured that a committee would be formed to resolve the issue.