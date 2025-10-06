BJP to form three-member panels for candidate selection in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In preparation for the upcoming local body elections, the BJP held a meeting of its office bearers at the state headquarters in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The meeting was chaired by party’s state president N Ramchander Rao. Senior leaders, including Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, MPs, MLAs and MLCs attended the meeting.

According to sources, Ramchander Rao urged the elected representatives to focus on strengthening the party at the grassroots level and work hard to win a a majority of local bodies.

The state BJP president called upon them to increase the party’s vote share and position the BJP as a credible alternative to the ruling Congress.

He pointed out that since the Union government has been allocating substantial funds for local body development works, party leaders should take this message to the people and seek their support for BJP candidates.

Sources said the meeting decided to concentrate on constituencies represented by BJP MPs, MLAs and MLCs to ensure victory in most local bodies by giving a strong fight to the Congress.