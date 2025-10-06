BRS leader Harish Rao accuses BJP of discriminating against Telangana

KAMAREDDY: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Sunday accused the BJP of discriminating against Telangana, saying the party’s slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas” had turned into “Bakwaas”.

Addressing a meeting of BRS workers at Gandhari in Yellareddy Assembly constituency, Harish Rao said people of Telangana had realised which government genuinely worked for them. “When asked who will return to power, people are clearly saying BRS,” he said.

During the programme, around 150 BJP activists, including local body representatives and Telangana movement leader Thanaji, joined the BRS. Harish Rao criticised the BJP for “talking about nation and dharma” while ignoring justice to Telangana. “The BJP never stood with the poor, farmers or Dalits. It only works for north India. Why is Telangana treated as if it is not part of India?” he asked.

Citing examples, he said although the Godavari river flows into Telangana first, the Union government sanctioned Rs 100 crore to Andhra Pradesh for the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu, while not a single rupee was given to Telangana. “Telangana elected eight BJP MPs but still got nothing. Is this not discrimination?” he asked.

He alleged that when the TDP came to power in Andhra Pradesh, the BJP extended help, but Telangana continued to be ignored. “If BRS MPs had been elected, we would have ensured that Delhi released Telangana’s rightful funds,” he said.