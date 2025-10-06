BRS leaders' lack of focus a worry for poll aspirants in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Uncertainty looms over the BRS aspirants for the upcoming local body elections. The party’s attention is currently on the byelection for the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat, leaving its local body hopefuls anxious and adrift.

MLAs and former legislators have yet to focus on the local body elections, as petitions pending before the Supreme Court and Telangana High Court have cast a long shadow. These petitions challenge the recent government order increasing reservations for BCs to 42 per cent.

The BRS leadership is keeping its fingers crossed over the court verdicts. Until clarity emerges, it is unlikely to channel its energies into poll preparations.

Adding to the worry, most MLAs and former legislators have not re-visited their constituencies after the party’s debacle in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Once a dominant force, the BRS had swept almost all zilla parishads and a majority of mandal parishads when in power. But after losing office, the leadership appears to be struggling to shake off political despondency. This lack of momentum has deeply unsettled local body poll aspirants, whose fortunes depend on how actively sitting and former MLAs will campaign for them.

At the village level, aspirants for sarpanch posts are equally worried. They are trailing behind ruling Congress candidates, who have already begun intensive preparations. Though panchayat elections are not officially fought on party symbols, parties field their candidates and back them informally — a practice that often decides the outcome.