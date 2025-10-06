BRS leaders' lack of focus a worry for poll aspirants in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Uncertainty looms over the BRS aspirants for the upcoming local body elections. The party’s attention is currently on the byelection for the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat, leaving its local body hopefuls anxious and adrift.
MLAs and former legislators have yet to focus on the local body elections, as petitions pending before the Supreme Court and Telangana High Court have cast a long shadow. These petitions challenge the recent government order increasing reservations for BCs to 42 per cent.
The BRS leadership is keeping its fingers crossed over the court verdicts. Until clarity emerges, it is unlikely to channel its energies into poll preparations.
Adding to the worry, most MLAs and former legislators have not re-visited their constituencies after the party’s debacle in the 2023 Assembly elections.
Once a dominant force, the BRS had swept almost all zilla parishads and a majority of mandal parishads when in power. But after losing office, the leadership appears to be struggling to shake off political despondency. This lack of momentum has deeply unsettled local body poll aspirants, whose fortunes depend on how actively sitting and former MLAs will campaign for them.
At the village level, aspirants for sarpanch posts are equally worried. They are trailing behind ruling Congress candidates, who have already begun intensive preparations. Though panchayat elections are not officially fought on party symbols, parties field their candidates and back them informally — a practice that often decides the outcome.
Concerns over defections
Another concern haunting BRS leaders is defection. Many fear that candidates who win on BRS support might cross over to the Congress after the elections. This uncertainty has made the BRS hesitant to splurge money campaigning for its candidates.
Meanwhile, the pink party is closely watching the legal battle over the enhanced BC quota. If the courts strike down the government order, the BRS believes it could turn the development to its political advantage. Party leaders accuse the ruling Congress of attempting to mislead BC voters by issuing a GO that they knew was legally untenable.
A senior BRS leader and former ZPTC member said that grassroots workers are ready for the polls, but candidates are financially strained. “Most aspirants are already in debt, and there’s no assurance from the leadership about financial assistance,” he said.
A former MLA, however, claimed that the ground situation remains favourable to the BRS. “The Congress has failed to implement many of its promises. People are disappointed. If the party extends financial support, we can capitalise on this sentiment,” he said.
Both the local body polls and the Jubilee Hills bypoll are seen as crucial for the BRS. The party is determined to reassert itself as a political force by winning Jubilee Hills and securing good results in local body elections.
Panels to oversee preps for public meetings
Sources said the meeting decided to concentrate on constituencies represented by BJP MPs, MLAs and MLCs to ensure victory in most local bodies by giving a strong fight to the Congress. The meeting also resolved to set up a three-member committee for candidate selection, including ZPTC and MPTC posts. Another set of three-member committees — comprising the district in-charge, district observer and district party president — will be constituted to oversee arrangements for public meetings.