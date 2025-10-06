Congress seniors recommend three names for Jubilee Hills byelection

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leaders and ministers entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the ruling party’s preparations for the Jubilee Hills byelection have reportedly submitted a shortlist of three probable candidates to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The names proposed by the senior leaders are Naveen Yadav, Bonthu Rammohan Goud and CN Reddy.

It may be mentioned here that the grand old party has entrusted this responsibility to ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Vivek Venkataswamy and Thummala Nageswara Rao.

According to sources, the Congress also commissioned surveys to assess the winnability of various aspirants before taking a final call.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Kanjarla Vijaya Lakshmi is also lobbying with the top leaders in Delhi, seeking their nod to contest in the bypoll.

It is also learnt that former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin too is eying the ticket.