CPI slams BJP’s ‘poll bonanza’

KHAMMAM: CPI National Control Commission chairman K Narayana on Sunday alleged that the BJP is offering economic benefits under the guise of an “election bonanza” to gain votes ahead of several upcoming state assembly polls.

Speaking at the CPI State Committee meeting here, Narayana said the BJP’s “deceit and manipulation of fake votes” had been exposed, adding that while the party projects an image of strength, it is losing support at the grassroots.

He said democratic awareness among citizens remains strong and that people continue to resist what he termed the BJP’s anti-democratic actions. Narayana also accused the Union government of being no different from corporate heads who, he alleged, had looted around `16 lakh crore.

The veteran communist leader claimed that digital scams and AI-driven illusions are being used to exploit the public and that fraudulent schemes are being operated even in the name of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said the party should prepare for the upcoming local body elections with victory as its goal.

The meeting was attended by CPI National Secretary Palla Venkat Reddy, national leaders Aziz Pasha and Chada Venkat Reddy, and others including T Srinivasa Rao, ET Narsimha, MLC Nellakanti Satyam, and Bhagham Hemanth Rao.