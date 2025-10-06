DCA issues alert on Coldrif syrup after child deaths

HYDERABAD: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana has issued a public alert, directing people to immediately stop using a specific batch of Coldrif Syrup following reports of child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

According to the DCA, the cases have been linked to Coldrif syrup, batch No SR-13, manufactured in May and valid until April 2027.

The batch, produced by Sresan Pharma in Tamil Nadu, has reportedly been adulterated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a highly toxic chemical.

Officials have urged the public to discontinue use of this batch immediately and report possession of the product to local drugs control authorities.

The Telangana DCA is coordinating with its Tamil Nadu counterpart to trace the distribution of the contaminated batch. All drugs inspectors and assistant directors have been instructed to alert retailers, wholesalers, and hospitals to freeze any available stocks of the product.

DCA Director General Shahnawaz Qasim stated that strict measures are being taken to safeguard public health.