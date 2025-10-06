More committees in place but TEP yet to take shape

HYDERABAD: The state government, which had earlier appointed a seven-member committee headed by K Keshava Rao, advisor to the government, has now formed eleven core committees to formulate a comprehensive Telangana Education Policy (TEP). These committees have been tasked with examining specific areas and framing detailed recommendations aimed at developing a holistic and future-ready education framework.
The 11 core committees include one for Infrastructure and Joyous Learning Environment, another for Educational Technology and Digital Innovation, and one for Curriculum, Pedagogy, Culture and Value Education, Remedial Support, and Promotion of Language, Art and Culture.
Similarly, other committees include Governance, Financing and Accountability; Quality Assurance, Monitoring and Evaluation, Regulatory Systems; Academic Structure, Medium of Instruction, Community, Parent Engagement, Open Schools, Adult Education and Residential Schools; Early Childhood Education and Foundational Learning (FLN); Higher Education, Research and Innovation and Industry Collaboration including Technical Education; Teacher Development and Continuous Professional Support, Professional Ethics; Equity, Access, Affordability, Inclusion and Student Well-being; Assessment and Examination Reforms and Vocational Education, Skills and Entrepreneurship.
Each committee will consist of five members. The state government has also partnered with few NGOs.
A TEP committee member said, “To achieve accurate results, in formulating TEP, we have formed 11 core committees. Over the next 5–10 years, this policy is poised to democratise access to quality education, reduce reliance on private coaching, and build a centralised framework for accountability, transforming Telangana’s educational institutions”
“By aligning education with real-world needs, strengthening governance, and nurturing both academic prowess and ethical citizenship, Telangana aims to produce graduates who are not only globally competitive but also socially conscious and future-ready. State Government’s vision is to build a knowledge-driven, innovation-led state and an ethically conscious society, with universities acting as catalysts for societal development,” he added.
The TEP committee member further stated that by the end of October, the members plan to gather feedback from various stakeholders, including parents, and school and college managements, after which the final version will be submitted.