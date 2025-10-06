More committees in place but TEP yet to take shape

Each committee will consist of five members. The state government has also partnered with few NGOs.

A TEP committee member said, “To achieve accurate results, in formulating TEP, we have formed 11 core committees. Over the next 5–10 years, this policy is poised to democratise access to quality education, reduce reliance on private coaching, and build a centralised framework for accountability, transforming Telangana’s educational institutions”

“By aligning education with real-world needs, strengthening governance, and nurturing both academic prowess and ethical citizenship, Telangana aims to produce graduates who are not only globally competitive but also socially conscious and future-ready. State Government’s vision is to build a knowledge-driven, innovation-led state and an ethically conscious society, with universities acting as catalysts for societal development,” he added.

The TEP committee member further stated that by the end of October, the members plan to gather feedback from various stakeholders, including parents, and school and college managements, after which the final version will be submitted.