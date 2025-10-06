Rains persist in Telangana, overall rainfall 31% above normal

HYDERABAD: Despite light overnight showers through the morning in parts of Hyderabad, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any specific rain alert for October 6. However, a yellow alert remains in place across all districts of Telangana, warning of isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 km/h.
On Sunday, heavy rains were recorded in several areas, with Mallampally in Mulugu district witnessing the highest rainfall at 9.78 cm, followed by Palwancha in Kamareddy, which received 8.68 cm.
Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Khairatabad experienced the heaviest rainfall at 4.68 cm.
The highest 24-hour rainfall in the state was reported from Eturunagaram in Mulugu district at 11.05 cm.
Across Telangana, the average daily rainfall stood at 7.9 mm, significantly above the normal of 2.3 mm. Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at Narsaiahgudem in Suryapet district, reaching 36.0°C.
Within the GHMC region, Rajendranagar in Rangareddy district recorded the highest rainfall at 35.6 mm. The city’s average rainfall was measured at 8.1 mm, well above the normal of 2.2 mm.
Patigadda in Hyderabad registered the highest temperature within GHMC limits at 33.5°C.
From June 1 to October 5, Telangana received a cumulative rainfall of 999.4 mm — 31% above the normal seasonal average of 761.7 mm.
GHMC areas have also seen a significant rise, with 909.1 mm of rainfall against a normal of 647.3 mm, marking a 40% deviation.
Kamareddy town and several parts of the district experienced continuous rain on Sunday, leading to water stagnation in low-lying areas across both urban and rural areas. From 8 am to 4 pm, Isannapally in Palvancha mandal recorded 86.6 mm of rainfall, while Kamareddy town and the surrounding areas received 76.6 mm. Several other parts of the district recorded 30 to 60 mm of rainfall.