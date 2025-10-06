Rains persist in Telangana, overall rainfall 31% above normal

HYDERABAD: Despite light overnight showers through the morning in parts of Hyderabad, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any specific rain alert for October 6. However, a yellow alert remains in place across all districts of Telangana, warning of isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 km/h.

On Sunday, heavy rains were recorded in several areas, with Mallampally in Mulugu district witnessing the highest rainfall at 9.78 cm, followed by Palwancha in Kamareddy, which received 8.68 cm.

Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Khairatabad experienced the heaviest rainfall at 4.68 cm.

The highest 24-hour rainfall in the state was reported from Eturunagaram in Mulugu district at 11.05 cm.