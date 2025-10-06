Six-car pile-up jams traffic on ORR

HYDERABAD: Traffic on the Outer Ring Road came to a standstill on Sunday afternoon after a multi-vehicle pile-up involving at least six cars near Exit 7, close to the Rajendranagar Toll Gate on the Airport to TGPA stretch.

The collision occurred when vehicles travelling at high speed rammed into each other in a chain reaction, commonly known as a rear-end collision.

Though several cars were damaged, police said there were no serious injuries. Motorists stuck in the ensuing jam complained of delays of over an hour as the access-controlled road remained blocked.

The Cyberabad police arrived at the spot, coordinated with the toll staff, and moved the damaged vehicles to the shoulder lanes. Normal traffic flow was restored after the debris was cleared to ensure safe passage for commuters.