Telangana gets tough on pharma pollution; launches crackdown on pharmaceutical bulk drug industries

HYDERABAD: Confronting widespread environmental degradation, state authorities have launched a renewed crackdown on pharmaceutical bulk drug industries in the Choutuppal–Chityal belt, where groundwater contamination, air pollution and damage to agricultural lands continue to impact thousands of residents.

According to a reliable source, the pollution crisis, stemming from 46 pharmaceutical units across Choutuppal, Pochampally, Bibinagar and Chityal mandals, was the focus of a high-level review meeting held recently at the Secretariat. The meeting came in response to years of community complaints over deteriorating air and water quality, which have previously led to court cases, closure orders and hefty penalties.

While authorities have distributed compensation to affected farmers and initiated corrective measures, several non-compliant industries were directed to deposit environmental compensation. Meanwhile expert-led inspections have intensified surveillance of pollution hotspots. Air quality monitoring stations have been installed, and industries have been instructed to adopt greater transparency in waste management practices.

Officials presented a detailed compliance report highlighting the penalties imposed, closure actions taken, ongoing litigation before the National Green Tribunal and compensation distributed to farmers. The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) emphasised the use of NABL-accredited laboratories and adherence to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines for environmental sampling and analysis.