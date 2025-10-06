Thousands clog NH-65 as commuters rush back to Hyderabad after Dasara holidays

NALGONDA/VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada and other major highways in Andhra Pradesh experienced severe traffic congestion on Sunday, as thousands of people returned to Hyderabad after the Dasara holidays.

The Vijayawada–Hyderabad Highway was particularly affected, with vehicles moving bumper-to-bumper for several kilometres.

Traffic jams were reported at Ramavarappadu Ring, Benz Circle, Vijayawada PNBS and Keesara toll plaza, involving thousands of cars, buses and other vehicles.

Vehicular movement was also halted near Kalaparru Toll Plaza, Pottipadu Toll Plaza (near Hanuman Junction) on NH 16, and Davuluru Toll Plaza (near Kankipadu) on NH 65, while moderate congestion was observed at Kaza Toll Plaza (near Guntur).

Heavy rain in Vijayawada worsened the situation, leaving many vehicles stuck and causing significant inconvenience to passengers and riders. Despite early departures in the morning, and some travellers starting after 3 pm, many commuters found themselves gridlocked.

K Leela Krishna, travelling in his Vitara car, reported being stuck at NTR Circle and PNBS, predicting he may reach Hyderabad only by morning.

Bus stands were also crowded, with passengers waiting long hours for services. Vijayawada bus stand reached full capacity with travellers returning to Hyderabad and other states. To manage the surge, APSRTC operated 80 special services from PNBS, mainly to Hyderabad.

Despite these measures, the rush continued unabated. Buses arriving from North Andhra, Godavari districts, and Machilipatnam towards Vijayawada were fully booked, with no seats available for further reservations. Private travel buses were also filled to capacity.