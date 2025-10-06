Venkataswamy dedicated his life for upliftment of downtrodden, says Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the former Union minister G Venkataswamy dedicated his entire life to the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of the society.

Vikramarka, along with the ministers G Vivek Venkatswamy and Ponnam Prabhakar, paid floral tributes to Venkataswamy’s statue at Tank Bund on his 96th birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “On behalf of the state government and the Congress, we pay homage to Venkataswamy on his 96th birth anniversary. His services as Union minister and PCC president in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh are unforgettable and invaluable to both the Congress and the state.”

“The programmes and initiatives introduced by Venkataswamy for the welfare of workers immensely helped the oppressed and the working class. His tireless struggle during the first and later phases of the Telangana movement for a separate state will always be remembered,” he added.

“The greatest tribute we can pay to Venkataswamy is to rededicate ourselves to his ideals and continue working for the welfare of society,” the deputy chief minister further stated.