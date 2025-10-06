Why continue as CM when you can’t help flood-affected, BRS asks Revanth

KAMAREDDY: Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had failed to release funds for the flood-affected in Kamareddy district, BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Sunday asked the former “what use in continuing as CM if you cannot help the people”.

Harish Rao, along with former minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and former MLA J Surendar, visited flood-affected areas in Nagireddypet and Lingampet mandals.

Later speaking to the media, he said: “A month ago, several areas were affected by rains and floods. Several people died, houses collapsed, tanks and canals breached and roads too were damaged. Crops were damaged in over 40,000 acres and sand deposits covered thousands of acres. The district administration initially assessed the flood damage to be at Rs 344 crore.”

“The CM conducted a review meeting in Kamareddy. He assured the people that he would again review the situation after 15 days and release funds. Why did he fail to conduct a review meeting in Hyderabad?” he wondered.

“Officials proposed Rs 344 crore towards crop damage compensation. But till date, the CM has not released even Rs 34 crore for the district. The government usually provides Rs 10,000 per acre compensation. But this government has not released any funds,” he added.

Referring to collapse of bridge at Lingampet, he said: “During his visit, the chief minister has seen the damaged bridge between Kamareddy and Yallareddy. But he has done nothing because of which students are unable to attend schools and colleges.”

The BRS leader also slammed district in-charge minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakkka for not visiting flood-affected areas in Kamareddy.

The Siddipet MLA demanded that the state government immediately release Rs 10,000 per acre assistance to farmers whose crops were damaged by rains and subsequent floods and Rs 1.10 lakh for each affected household.