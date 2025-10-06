Woman injured as drunk driver rams BMW into several vehicles

HYDERABAD: In an alleged case of drunk driving, a woman sustained critical injuries while several vehicles were damaged after a BMW car rammed them from behind near the My Home Avatar apartment complex under Narsingi police station limits on Saturday morning.

According to a complaint filed by Paila Govindu (32), a private employee, he had stopped his car at the traffic signal near My Home Avatar while heading towards Bandlaguda Jagir when a speeding BMW hit his vehicle, another car and a bike from behind. The pillion rider on the bike suffered serious injuries, and three cars and one bike were damaged in the crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the BMW driver was under the influence of liquor and fled the scene after the accident. Narsingi police have registered a case and are investigating.